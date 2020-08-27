Eleanor M. (Taranto) LeBlanc, 93, of Waltham, died at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on April 5th, 2020. Eleanor was born on April 15th, 1926 in Newton, the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Carey) Taranto. She was raised in Newton and had been a Waltham resident for more than fifty years. Eleanor taught her children by example and was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in. She had a quick wit and was never at a loss for words. Her family remembers her as a political 'junky' who kept up on local and national politics even in her final days. If you heard her yelling at the television it was either because she was engaged in a Red Sox game or she was giving a politician a piece of her mindshe was quite the personality. She was truly an inspiration to her family and an extremely hard worker. For more than thirty years she worked as a waitress at Simeone's Restaurant in Cambridge and after that, worked in dining services at Honeywell, the Holiday Inn, ThermoElectron and at Harvard University. Her determination continued well into her retirement. She was a voice and an advocate for Waltham's seniors. Her dedicated service extended beyond what was expected as she served many years on the Council on Aging as their Vice President and fought hard for the senior center. She was also active in the Southside Seniors, the Golden Age Club and the North Waltham Senior Citizens. Over the years Eleanor became a great friend to many. Even when times were lean, she shared what she had with those less fortunate and raised her children to do the same. She loved being active in her community; but above all, her family and her faith were the two most important things in her life. Her family meant the world to her; she was happiest when everyone could be together. She was devoted to God and the Blessed Mother and found great comfort in saying the Rosary and her daily prayers. Eleanor was a faithful communicant at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and found real joy in a good meal; a visit home to see her almost guaranteed leaving with a full stomach. She also kept a meticulous garden and took great pride in her flowers and vegetables. Among some of her happiest memories were yearly outings each spring to Kelly's in Revere with her daughters for seafood. The times such as these are what she cherished the most. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved singing and playing the guitar at Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth where she served as Secretary of the Campers Association. In her younger years she also served as a Girl Scout Leader. She would always remind her family of how proud she was of them and encouraged them to "reach for the stars" no matter the circumstance. She will always be remembered and admired for her innate loving and motherly way, her unwavering resolve and of course, her love of family. Eleanor is reunited in Heaven with her husband Frederick P. LeBlanc and her brothers, the late Joseph A. Taranto, Richard Taranto and Stephen Taranto, her sister, Catherine Wamboldt and her longtime friend, William H. Sutter. She leaves her daughters, Janet L. McIntyre (Paul) of West Roxbury, Linda J. Marry of Brockton and Diane P. LeBlanc of Waltham, her granddaughter, Heidi Gurney (Paul) of Brockton and her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Christian Gurney. A Memorial Mass for Eleanor will be offered in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, on August 29th at 10 am. To offer condolences please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com