Eleanor M. LeBlanc
1926 - 2020
Eleanor M. (Taranto) LeBlanc, 93, of Waltham, died at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on April 5th, 2020. Eleanor was born on April 15th, 1926 in Newton, the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Carey) Taranto. She was raised in Newton and had been a Waltham resident for more than fifty years. Eleanor taught her children by example and was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in. She had a quick wit and was never at a loss for words. Her family remembers her as a political 'junky' who kept up on local and national politics even in her final days. If you heard her yelling at the television it was either because she was engaged in a Red Sox game or she was giving a politician a piece of her mindshe was quite the personality. She was truly an inspiration to her family and an extremely hard worker. For more than thirty years she worked as a waitress at Simeone's Restaurant in Cambridge and after that, worked in dining services at Honeywell, the Holiday Inn, ThermoElectron and at Harvard University. Her determination continued well into her retirement. She was a voice and an advocate for Waltham's seniors. Her dedicated service extended beyond what was expected as she served many years on the Council on Aging as their Vice President and fought hard for the senior center. She was also active in the Southside Seniors, the Golden Age Club and the North Waltham Senior Citizens. Over the years Eleanor became a great friend to many. Even when times were lean, she shared what she had with those less fortunate and raised her children to do the same. She loved being active in her community; but above all, her family and her faith were the two most important things in her life. Her family meant the world to her; she was happiest when everyone could be together. She was devoted to God and the Blessed Mother and found great comfort in saying the Rosary and her daily prayers. Eleanor was a faithful communicant at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and found real joy in a good meal; a visit home to see her almost guaranteed leaving with a full stomach. She also kept a meticulous garden and took great pride in her flowers and vegetables. Among some of her happiest memories were yearly outings each spring to Kelly's in Revere with her daughters for seafood. The times such as these are what she cherished the most. In addition to spending time with her family, she loved singing and playing the guitar at Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth where she served as Secretary of the Campers Association. In her younger years she also served as a Girl Scout Leader. She would always remind her family of how proud she was of them and encouraged them to "reach for the stars" no matter the circumstance. She will always be remembered and admired for her innate loving and motherly way, her unwavering resolve and of course, her love of family. Eleanor is reunited in Heaven with her husband Frederick P. LeBlanc and her brothers, the late Joseph A. Taranto, Richard Taranto and Stephen Taranto, her sister, Catherine Wamboldt and her longtime friend, William H. Sutter. She leaves her daughters, Janet L. McIntyre (Paul) of West Roxbury, Linda J. Marry of Brockton and Diane P. LeBlanc of Waltham, her granddaughter, Heidi Gurney (Paul) of Brockton and her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Christian Gurney. A Memorial Mass for Eleanor will be offered in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, on August 29th at 10 am. To offer condolences please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Leblanc family.
Ernie Rogers
Friend
April 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of aunt Ellie's passing. Thoughts are with you in this difficult time. Love to all.
Jay Taranto
Family
April 15, 2020
Diane and Family,

Philip (McCourt) and I were so sorry about the loss of your mother. We know how close you were. It is never easy to love your mother, no matter how old, no matter how much work they become. It will be a long road before you feel the hole in your heart start to repair but the love you feel for her will never change it will just fade into the beautiful memories you have together with her. You will smile and they will warm your heart. We wish you much love and understanding.

Susan Clark and Philip McCourt
Susan Clark Clark
Friend
April 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved mother. So sorry Diane.
Marybeth and John Newell
Friend
April 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss of your dear mother.
Marybeth and John Newell
Friend
April 9, 2020
Dear Diane
My thoughts prayers and love are with you at this time as you mourn the loss of your mother.If I can do anything for you please let me know and I will be happy to help you in anyway that I can.Hope to see you when this virus thing is all over.
Susan Furman
Friend
April 9, 2020
I will always remember how quickly Ellie befriended my mom and showed her the ropes at Meadowgreen. The two became great pals and conspirators. I am so sorry for your loss. Now it is Winnie's turn to show Ellie around in heaven. Lord help us all. Please accept our sincere condolences. Love.. Joyce and Jim
Joyce KIdd
Friend
April 9, 2020
Diane and family, our condolences. Your mom was a lovely lady. Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Michelle, Fran and Cecelia Morello
Friend
April 9, 2020
To Diane & Family
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Love
Vin & Pina Albanese
Vincent Albanese
Friend
April 8, 2020
Diane and family,

I am so sorry for the loss of Your Mom, Grand mother, Great grandmother.I can see each one of you in your Mom. May all the wonderful memories help you all in the days and months ahead. May she rest in eternal peace.

Sincerely,
Patty & Peter Bertrand
Patty Bertrand
Family Friend
April 8, 2020
Dear Diane and family - I so enjoyed serving on the COA Board with Ellie as we were working towards the new Senior Center. She was a force of nature as she would speak out for all the seniors and the creation of the Center. My condolences to all. Rest in His Peace Ellie.
Ann Ormond
April 8, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mom Aunt Janet. She raised a wonderful daughter
Lous Lukas
Family
April 8, 2020
She always was there to help anyone at Ellis Haven (that's where I knew her). She was so funny, and i loved to hear her play the guitar around the camp fire.....
nora houle
Family Friend
April 8, 2020
I am very sad to hear about the loss of your mother. My prayers and thoughts are with you during this very difficult time.

My deepest condolences to you and your family.

Karen Vailliant
Karen Vailliant
Friend
April 8, 2020
To Janet,Linda,Diane & Family,We are sending you our deepest sympathy,we are so sorry for your loss,your mom was a very special lady.Love you all.Ron,Maureen & Family ❤❤T
Maureen Kilgallon
Family Friend
April 8, 2020
To Diane and Family: Thinking of you during this sad time and sending heartfelt wishes of comfort, healing, and peace.
Love, Diane & Dottie Masciovecchio
Diane Masciovecchio
April 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your entire family.
Estelle and Richard Lopez
Friend
April 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of you, Janet, Linda, Diane and your family. God Bless your Mom and may she Rest in Peace.
LARAINE & KEN HAUG
Family Friend
April 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss, prayers for your family, grant her eternal rest O'Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, Amen
Tom Fuller
Family Friend
