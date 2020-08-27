Diane and Family,



Philip (McCourt) and I were so sorry about the loss of your mother. We know how close you were. It is never easy to love your mother, no matter how old, no matter how much work they become. It will be a long road before you feel the hole in your heart start to repair but the love you feel for her will never change it will just fade into the beautiful memories you have together with her. You will smile and they will warm your heart. We wish you much love and understanding.



Susan Clark and Philip McCourt

Susan Clark Clark

Friend