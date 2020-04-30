Home

Elizabeth A. Murphy

Elizabeth Ann Murphy, 90, passed away at the Marist Hill Nursing Home in Waltham on Monday April 21, 2020. Elizabeth was born to Louise and John Kelly on June 2, 1929. Married to Lawrence White, together they had five children. Susan married to Joe Travers, Linda married to Rich Cunningham, Larry and his friend Deborah Wessell, Clare and her husband Bruce Kidling and Marie Woodside, who passed away two years ago. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Kelly and his wife Jane Ellen. She was also the sister to James and John Kelly. She is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Activity Department at Marist Hill Nursing Home 66 Newton St. Waltham, MA. 02453. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
