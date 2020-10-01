Betty was my dear aunt and close family pal. She was my link to my father and her brother Bruno Anthony Prato, called Tony. I was her link to her much-loved brother. She was always telling me that "you sound just like your father!"



I have known Betty my whole life, and since I worked close by at Ionics, we got together on a regular basis to have lunch or dinner at restaurants in Watertown and Waltham--we had our five or six favorites including the Chateau or 'that Greek joint near the mall.'



We would talk nonstop, go through the list of family members and catch up on all the news, good and bad--it was always a special time, And in departing, she always said "Give my love to Jan," my wife.



When her sister Josie moved up to NH to an assisted living place, I would drive us up to see her for a nice visit. On the way, we would stop off at the rest stop to buy wine for Gina and to get some $2 scratch tickets. I still have on one in my car--It's a $4 winner! I guess I'm gonna keep it.



Despite all the ups and downs of our lives, Betty loved us, and her heart was big enough for all of us.



I will always dearly miss her.

Teddy

Teddy Prato

Family