Elizabeth C. Carracini
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth C. Carracini. Betty handled life with grace..and a smile throughout her eighty-two years. She met life's challenges and advesities with tenacity and was one never to complain. Wonderful lessons she taught in her own quiet ways. Betty was also blessed with the gift of five children who adored her and took wonderful care of her as roles reversed later in her life. Not only was she blessed to see her children's children but she loved seven great- grandchildren as well. Elizabeth C. Prato was born May 25, 1938 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Antonio and Lena (Scalzo) Prato. She lived many years in Belmont before making Waltham her home. She died at home with her family gathered at her side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Betty worked as a medical secretary for Mt. Auburn Medical in Watertown for over 15 years before retiring in 2003. Betty was a fantastic cook and baker and true to her Italian heritage knew that food was love made visible and edible. She enjoyed a game of scrabble and time with her family. She was an active member of the Waltham Senior Center and volunteered in its Meals on Wheels program. She faithfully attended Saint Jude's Church and after the daily Mass each Wednesday she would look forward to the coffee group that formed many friendships. Betty was predeceased by her former husband, Eugene I. 'Gino' Carracini and her brother, Bruno Prato as well as her longtime companion, Anthony Ferullo. She leaves her children, Debra A. Bruno of Waltham, Donna M. Benoit (Paul), Gina M. Grande (Thomas), Teresa A. Nielsen (James), and Michael A. Carracini, all of Waltham; her sister, Josephine Kontos of Concord, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Harty (Jason), Michelle Sullivan (William), Michael Benoit (Meredith), Nicholas Benoit, Joseph and Matthew Nielsen, Julianna and Michael Carracini Jr; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, June, and Parker Harty, Collin, Isabella, and Elliot Sullivan, Victoria Benoit; and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for calling hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or Waltham Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. Betty's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
Burial
Cambridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Dear Mom,
You were the strength of the family. I will forever cherish the love we shared for each other. We have a special bond that will last for eternity. I hear your voice now, as you always referred to me as "My Louie". You will be truly missed, but will forever be in my heart.
Love, Louie
Lou Bruno
Family
September 24, 2020
I met Betty when she was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program here in Waltham. She and I enjoyed a very short friendship but it was a very heartwarming one. She was an understanding woman and showed her kindness in so many ways. She will be sadly missed by all of us who had the opportunity to be blessed with her wonderful open and caring ways .
Angie Emberley
Friend
September 24, 2020
Gee Gee & Tommy words cannot express how sorry I am for your loss. You all took such good care of her. Love the Irvine family
Karen Irvine
Family
September 27, 2020
I was so happy I was able to drive my mom down to visit you so many times. One of those times was Christmas, and it was so magical to be able to spend your last Christmas with you and the family. We haven't done that for years and it felt like life came to a full circle that day.
I have a lifetime of memories with you but those visits were extra special. To see the love and happiness it brought to both of your faces every time we visited was priceless. It truly was a gift to see.
I am honored and forever grateful you chose to speak with me when you were being called home. I felt your love then and I feel it now. You fought such a hard battle for so long with such dignity and grace. We all knew this time would come. Unfortunately it's a time that you can't emotionally prepare for. I will miss you, but will take comfort knowing there is no more suffering, and that you'll be watching over all of us until the day comes, that we are called home. Love Kit Kat
Kathy Lashon
September 27, 2020
Betty was my dear aunt and close family pal. She was my link to my father and her brother Bruno Anthony Prato, called Tony. I was her link to her much-loved brother. She was always telling me that "you sound just like your father!"

I have known Betty my whole life, and since I worked close by at Ionics, we got together on a regular basis to have lunch or dinner at restaurants in Watertown and Waltham--we had our five or six favorites including the Chateau or 'that Greek joint near the mall.'

We would talk nonstop, go through the list of family members and catch up on all the news, good and bad--it was always a special time, And in departing, she always said "Give my love to Jan," my wife.

When her sister Josie moved up to NH to an assisted living place, I would drive us up to see her for a nice visit. On the way, we would stop off at the rest stop to buy wine for Gina and to get some $2 scratch tickets. I still have on one in my car--It's a $4 winner! I guess I'm gonna keep it.

Despite all the ups and downs of our lives, Betty loved us, and her heart was big enough for all of us.

I will always dearly miss her.
Teddy
Teddy Prato
Family
September 27, 2020
It's been a long good bye mom
The last five years mom have been the hardest for you but you never gave up . Your will to live , your Belief in god and your love for us was never shadowed by your illness ... you wouldn't allow it .
It's been a long good bye mom , a reminder of being PRESENT,RESPECTING YOU for who you are but most of all , who you had become .
Every day , every night I'd wonder when your journey home would begin praying all your illnesses would be gone - you'd find peace and be free .
My long good bye has ended Mom - you are free and you are at peace .
Mom ... thank you for the talk we had - your forgiveness and most of all your love .
I miss you my drewsalina ....
Love you so much
Gi-gi
Gina Grande
Daughter
September 26, 2020
To Teresa, and all of Betty.s family, I am so sorry to hear of your dear Mom's passing...She was a beautiful lady, in, and out. Saw her many times at the senior center, and she always had a smile as we chatted. May she rest in eternal peace that she so richly deserves. A special prayer that through family, and friends, there will be some consolation, on your huge loss. With deepest sympathy, Jeanne Iodice
Jeanne Iodice
Friend
September 25, 2020
September 25, 2020
To the whole family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a special person and will be missed by every person she met. She touched so many hearts. She will be smiling down on all who loved her. May she rest in peace.
Itene Zona
Family Friend
September 25, 2020
My sweet Mom,
I could not have hand picked a better person to be my mother, I was always honored to be your daughter and your oldest. Thanks for always sharing in my laughter and sharing in my tears, my only wish is that you could wipe my tears away now. Thank you for all the scrabble games not sure who those meant more to but I sure enjoyed playing that with you. You are the strongest person I know right to the end when things were not easy for you, you always had a smile. I miss you so much and will for the rest of my life. As you told me two days before you passed I will be alright because you will watch over me. It is not goodbye Mom it is until I see you again. Love you Always, your daughter Debra
Debbie Bruno
Daughter
September 25, 2020
We got to know Betty when she cared for our beloved shih tzu Sasha. She had a small business in her home called 'Small Dog Inn." Our dog loved going there. Only small dogs were allowed which was perfect for our furbaby. We learned about her passing from our neighbors who are long time friends. I know she will be missed. May her memory be a blessing.
Caroline Nudelman
Friend
September 25, 2020
I can no longer see you with my eyes but I will feel you in my heart forever. Love and miss you so much mom. You are my sunshine xoxo
Donna Benoit
Daughter
September 25, 2020
I AM SO SORRY GINA & TOMMY . MY HEART GOES OUT TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ! MAY YOUR BEAUTIFUL MOM RIP. XOXO
ANDREWS ANN MARIE
Family
September 25, 2020
I will Always remember your mom as "Nana Betty" from my Avon selling days. She would call me to put in an order and before you know it, 15-20 minutes later we were just chatting about everything and nothing. She really was such a nice woman, so happy I was able to have met her.

I hope the beautiful, happy and warm memories that you will hold so close in your heart bring comfort and strength.

With deep sympathy.
Love Nancy
Nancy Vargas
September 25, 2020
Mom
Gina Grande
Daughter
September 24, 2020
Dear Mom,
I just want you to know how proud I am to have you for my mother. The courage and strength you showed these past years were incredible! Every day there was a smile on your face even when we knew it wasn't your best day. I loved coming over and spending time with you, playing lots and lots of scrabble games! I miss you so much! You will always be my hero and my beautiful mom
Love you lots'
Teresa
Teresa Nielsen
Daughter
