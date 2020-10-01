Elizabeth C. Carracini. Betty handled life with grace..and a smile throughout her eighty-two years. She met life's challenges and advesities with tenacity and was one never to complain. Wonderful lessons she taught in her own quiet ways. Betty was also blessed with the gift of five children who adored her and took wonderful care of her as roles reversed later in her life. Not only was she blessed to see her children's children but she loved seven great- grandchildren as well. Elizabeth C. Prato was born May 25, 1938 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Antonio and Lena (Scalzo) Prato. She lived many years in Belmont before making Waltham her home. She died at home with her family gathered at her side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Betty worked as a medical secretary for Mt. Auburn Medical in Watertown for over 15 years before retiring in 2003. Betty was a fantastic cook and baker and true to her Italian heritage knew that food was love made visible and edible. She enjoyed a game of scrabble and time with her family. She was an active member of the Waltham Senior Center and volunteered in its Meals on Wheels program. She faithfully attended Saint Jude's Church and after the daily Mass each Wednesday she would look forward to the coffee group that formed many friendships. Betty was predeceased by her former husband, Eugene I. 'Gino' Carracini and her brother, Bruno Prato as well as her longtime companion, Anthony Ferullo. She leaves her children, Debra A. Bruno of Waltham, Donna M. Benoit (Paul), Gina M. Grande (Thomas), Teresa A. Nielsen (James), and Michael A. Carracini, all of Waltham; her sister, Josephine Kontos of Concord, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Harty (Jason), Michelle Sullivan (William), Michael Benoit (Meredith), Nicholas Benoit, Joseph and Matthew Nielsen, Julianna and Michael Carracini Jr; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, June, and Parker Harty, Collin, Isabella, and Elliot Sullivan, Victoria Benoit; and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for calling hours on Monday, September 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 209 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or Waltham Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. Betty's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
.