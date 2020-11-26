1/
Elizabeth Levey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Levey of Waltham, died in her home on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was 60 years old. Elizabeth was born in Waltham on February 16, 1960, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret T. (Treacy) Levey. She was a 1978 graduate of Waltham High School and had worked for many years as a clerk for several local businesses. She is survived by her siblings, Kevin Levey of Hopkinton and Patricia Levey and Jean Cokkinos of Waltham. Also survived by her nephew and nieces. Funeral Services will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved