Elizabeth Levey of Waltham, died in her home on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was 60 years old. Elizabeth was born in Waltham on February 16, 1960, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret T. (Treacy) Levey. She was a 1978 graduate of Waltham High School and had worked for many years as a clerk for several local businesses. She is survived by her siblings, Kevin Levey of Hopkinton and Patricia Levey and Jean Cokkinos of Waltham. Also survived by her nephew and nieces. Funeral Services will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
