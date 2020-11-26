1/
Elizabeth Levey
1960 - 2020
Elizabeth Levey of Waltham, died in her home on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was 60 years old. Elizabeth was born in Waltham on February 16, 1960, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret T. (Treacy) Levey. She was a 1978 graduate of Waltham High School and had worked for many years as a clerk for several local businesses. She is survived by her siblings, Kevin Levey of Hopkinton and Patricia Levey and Jean Cokkinos of Waltham. Also survived by her nephew and nieces. Funeral Services will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
November 19, 2020
Kevin, Patty, and Jean,
Please accept y sincere condolences on Beth's passing. I'm so incredibly sorry.
Cousins forever.

Susan and Tom Daley
Waltham, MA
Susan Daley
Family
November 16, 2020
I remember the good times.
John LaCava
JOHN LACAVA
Classmate
November 16, 2020
Kevin,

I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Love
Pam
Pam Feeley
Friend
November 15, 2020
Kevin Pattie and Je
an I am sorry for your loss !! RIP Beth XOXO
Patricia Keefe
Friend
November 14, 2020
R.I.P. Beth.
BILL JARRETT
Friend
November 13, 2020
Rest in Peace, Beth.
Carol Bremar
Friend
November 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May Beth Rest In Peace.
Maryesther Tuscher Fournier
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
I am so sad for your loss I just found out God is with You you'll be missed for the rest of my life you were a good friend to all of us can't stop crying I love you love you Linda
Linda Nocera
Friend
