Mrs. Elizabeth M. (Caissie) Melanson, of Waltham, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in The Lutheran Home in Worcester. She was 76. Elizabeth was born in St. Philippe,Wisener, New Brunswick, Canada on September 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Clement and Anna (Gallant) Caissie, and had been a Waltham resident since 1963. Until her retirement she had worked for years in the cafeteria at the Watertown Middle School. Along with her husband, Bernie, she enjoyed many happy times at the French-American Victory Club in Waltham where they made lifelong friendships. The wife of the late Bernard J. Melanson, she leaves her children, Maurice B. Melanson of Maynard, Yvette G. Fagan of Westminster, Phillip C. Melanson of Waltham and Monique A. Melanson of Holden; her grandchildren, Ryan, Kendra and Michael Melanson, Tyler and Connor Fagan, and Genevieve Randall; her sister, Loretta Norton of Fitchburg, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Elizabeth was the grandmother of the late Tanner Melanson and the sister of the late Paul, Roger, Bernard, Jeanitta, Alice, Bernadette, Cecilia, Louise, AnnMarie, and Lucie. Family and friends will honor and remember Elizabeth's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, June 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019