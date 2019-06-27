Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Private
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Melanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Melanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. Melanson Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth M. (Caissie) Melanson, of Waltham, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 in The Lutheran Home in Worcester. She was 76. Elizabeth was born in St. Philippe,Wisener, New Brunswick, Canada on September 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Clement and Anna (Gallant) Caissie, and had been a Waltham resident since 1963. Until her retirement she had worked for years in the cafeteria at the Watertown Middle School. Along with her husband, Bernie, she enjoyed many happy times at the French-American Victory Club in Waltham where they made lifelong friendships. The wife of the late Bernard J. Melanson, she leaves her children, Maurice B. Melanson of Maynard, Yvette G. Fagan of Westminster, Phillip C. Melanson of Waltham and Monique A. Melanson of Holden; her grandchildren, Ryan, Kendra and Michael Melanson, Tyler and Connor Fagan, and Genevieve Randall; her sister, Loretta Norton of Fitchburg, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Elizabeth was the grandmother of the late Tanner Melanson and the sister of the late Paul, Roger, Bernard, Jeanitta, Alice, Bernadette, Cecilia, Louise, AnnMarie, and Lucie. Family and friends will honor and remember Elizabeth's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, June 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now