Mrs. Ella M. (Breton) Crowe passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. She was 95. Ella was the wife of the late Robert S. Crowe who died in 1987. The pair married at Saint Charles Borromeo Church on April 4, 1948 and continued to make Waltham their home where they would raise their family. Born in Cambridge on March 25, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Emma (Arsenault) Breton. Ella was a graduate of Saint Charles High School. Her second home was always her church. Saint Marys Parish is where she was nourished and was a longtime daily communicant at it's 12:10 Mass. With a love for music she sang in the choir, was a lector and was the assistant director of its religious education program for many years. Ellas faith always assured her that at the end she would be reunited in her true home: Heaven. She leaves her children, Patricia Arsenault and Ellen Crowe of Waltham, Mary Crowe of Watertown and Barry Crowe and his wife Michele of Hudson; her grandchildren, Eric and Hayley Arsenault and Andrew Crowe. She also leaves her sister Jacqueline Deveaux of Marlborough. Ella was also the sister of the late Roger Breton. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services for Ella are private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019