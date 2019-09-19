Home

Ellen Carol Sullivan passed away in Westminster, Colorado, on the morning of Thursday, September 12th, 2019. She was 79. She is survived by her twin sister, Grace (Howie Johnson); her sons, Ross (Cheryl), John (Heather), and Dan (Lauren); and her grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Sean, Rafe, and Finn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Sullivan; her sister, Patty Pizza; and her parents, Dorothy and John Austin. Ellen was born and raised in her beloved Waltham, Massachusetts. She lived most of her life in Waltham and Framingham, Massachusetts, and in Sarasota, Florida. She loved animals, having shared her home with many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime, and enjoyed owning a dog kennel. She moved to Colorado three years ago to be close to her son Dan. In the last months and years of her life, Ellen was cared for with kind love and attention by the staff at Clear Creek Care Center and The Denver Hospice. Their efforts to make her last days as comfortable and as joyful as possible are deeply appreciated by her family. A memorial gathering will be held in her hometown of Waltham on 10/12/2019, 12-3pm., at The Chateau on School St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ellens name to MSPCA-Angell www.mspca. org/donate-now/
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
