Dorine, Janice, and Mark,



We are so saddened to hear of the loss of your beloved husband and father. Emery was so very special in so many ways. Perhaps he will best be remembered by Dorine's lunch buddies for his big, welcoming smile and his gift in making everyone feel so very special. I know the pain of losing someone so loved is heartbreaking. I hope you will find some comfort in knowing he is with God and his heavenly family sharing his beautiful smile and his contagious joy that were his hallmarks on earth.



With deepest sympathies, TMO Lunch Buddies

Eileen O'Halloran

Friend