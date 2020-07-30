1/
Emery J. Cormier
1942 - 2020
Emery Joseph Cormier, 78, of Waltham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Parlin Hospice House on Friday, July 24 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick (NB), Emery was the son of the late Tilmon and Sarah (Cormier) Cormier. He was the youngest of 15 children. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by five sisters and six brothers. Emery moved to Waltham, MA in 1959 with his brother Roger. In 1963, he married Dorine (LeBlanc) and they started their family. Until his retirement in 1998, he worked for Reece Corporation and then Hewlett-Packard. He was a devoted member of St. Jude's Parish and a longtime member of the American Legion. After his retirement, he dedicated his life to serving St. Jude Parish, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and the Waltham Council of Aging Meals on Wheels Program. Emery is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorine (LeBlanc); son, Mark A. Cormier in Waltham, and daughter Janice, wife of Thomas Mitchell in Houston, Texas. He also leaves two grandsons, Benjamin and Jonathan Mitchell in Houston, TX; two brothers, Harvey in Cathedral City, California and Bernard in Moncton, NB; and sister-in-law Judy Cormier also in Moncton, NB. Emery will also be missed by his mother-in law, Laura Allain (LeBlanc), five sisters-in-law (Paulette Wood, Monique Arseneau, Angela Charlton, Gisele LeBlanc, and Denise Titus) and 1 brother-in-law (Roger LeBlanc) as well as their spouses, many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Initial arrangements have been entrusted to Joyce Funeral Home in Waltham and Masses will be offered in his memory at St Jude Parish. When the US-Canadian border re-opens for travel, a celebration of his life will be scheduled with family and friends with the assistance of Frenette Funeral and Cremation Centre in Moncton, NB. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emery's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 (donate3.cancer.org ) or a charity of your choice. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
4 entries
July 28, 2020
I am truly sorry to see that Emery has passed. A true gentleman and always a pleasure to bump into. He came to WX with the veterans for our ceremony's . My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Clare Connolly Welch
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
You fought a courageous battle Uncle Emery. I know you will be watching over your family From heaven. Love Doris.
Doris Cormier Stencill
Family
July 27, 2020
Dorine, Janice, and Mark,

We are so saddened to hear of the loss of your beloved husband and father. Emery was so very special in so many ways. Perhaps he will best be remembered by Dorine's lunch buddies for his big, welcoming smile and his gift in making everyone feel so very special. I know the pain of losing someone so loved is heartbreaking. I hope you will find some comfort in knowing he is with God and his heavenly family sharing his beautiful smile and his contagious joy that were his hallmarks on earth.

With deepest sympathies, TMO Lunch Buddies
Eileen O'Halloran
Friend
July 26, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your husband passing he is now Resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays Always remember the good times you had with him
Lorraine Butler
Acquaintance
