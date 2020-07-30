Emery Joseph Cormier, 78, of Waltham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Parlin Hospice House on Friday, July 24 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick (NB), Emery was the son of the late Tilmon and Sarah (Cormier) Cormier. He was the youngest of 15 children. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by five sisters and six brothers. Emery moved to Waltham, MA in 1959 with his brother Roger. In 1963, he married Dorine (LeBlanc) and they started their family. Until his retirement in 1998, he worked for Reece Corporation and then Hewlett-Packard. He was a devoted member of St. Jude's Parish and a longtime member of the American Legion. After his retirement, he dedicated his life to serving St. Jude Parish, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and the Waltham Council of Aging Meals on Wheels Program. Emery is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorine (LeBlanc); son, Mark A. Cormier in Waltham, and daughter Janice, wife of Thomas Mitchell in Houston, Texas. He also leaves two grandsons, Benjamin and Jonathan Mitchell in Houston, TX; two brothers, Harvey in Cathedral City, California and Bernard in Moncton, NB; and sister-in-law Judy Cormier also in Moncton, NB. Emery will also be missed by his mother-in law, Laura Allain (LeBlanc), five sisters-in-law (Paulette Wood, Monique Arseneau, Angela Charlton, Gisele LeBlanc, and Denise Titus) and 1 brother-in-law (Roger LeBlanc) as well as their spouses, many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Initial arrangements have been entrusted to Joyce Funeral Home in Waltham and Masses will be offered in his memory at St Jude Parish. When the US-Canadian border re-opens for travel, a celebration of his life will be scheduled with family and friends with the assistance of Frenette Funeral and Cremation Centre in Moncton, NB. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emery's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
