Ernest B. LeBlanc
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ernest B. LeBlanc, of Waltham, died on June 3, 2020 in Newton Wellesley Hospital. He was 85 years old. Ernie was born in Memramcook, New Brunswick on April 29, 1935, the son of the late Willie and Marguerite LeBlanc. He married Marie H. Breau in Canada and the pair moved to Waltham in 1960 where they would raise their three children. He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in his craft and was a member of Local 275. He also worked as a real estate agent; his family will remember him for working long hours to provide them with whatever they needed. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time at the French American Victory Club and he always looked forward to his trips back home to Canada. He is survived by his daughter, Murielle B. LeBlanc of Stedman, North Carolina; his former wife and dear friend, Marie H. (Breau) LeBlanc of Waltham; his grandchildren, Autum Edgerton (Robert) of Niceville, Florida, Erica Douthit (Joshua) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Victoria 'Tori' Eppstein of Stedman, North Carolina and Benjamin Bagley of Forsythe, Georgia; his great-grandchildren, Dominic and Derek Edgerton and Luzie Douthit; his sister, Jacqueline Gould of Waltham and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the father of the late Bryan M. LeBlanc and Ernest W. LeBlanc and brother of the late Gordon LeBlanc. Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 10, 2020
Sending condolences to the family, especially to our nieces and cousins, Autum, Erica, and Torie and their families, from the Lohr Family in North Carolina.
Ellen Lohr-Hinkel
Family
June 10, 2020
Ernie, I'll be thinking of you today as you are laid to rest. You were a devoted companion to my Mom (Norma) for many, many years. We will miss your wry sense of humor. You had the ability to make a joke while keeping such a straight face. I'm glad I got to know you. My condolences to Muriel and your grandchildren. God Bless
Janice Aucoin
Family Friend
June 7, 2020
We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Marie, Murielle and Jackie. My Dad's fondest memory of Ernie is of going to the French churchs' camp at the Cape with Laurie Richard , Ernie and Father Martineau. They worked hard and had a lot of laughs and made good memories. He will be missed
The Leo Hebert Family
Family Friend
June 7, 2020
Ernie, affectionately known to me as PePere, was a kind man. I was privileged to have known him for the last 26 years. He was my youngest child's grandfather. I enjoyed sitting and talking with him during my visits to Waltham and sharing a laugh or two. You will be missed, Ernie. Rest In Peace.
Belinda Bagley
Family Friend
June 6, 2020
Sincere condolences to the LeBlanc family,Muriel,Marie & Jackie.

Sincerely Cousin Victor in Canada
VICTOR & DEBBIE LeBlanc
Family
June 5, 2020
Ernie,
You will be sorely missed by the family. Your kindness, sweetness, dry sense of humor and moreover how you made my Mom so happy will never be forgotten. You had a lot to be proud of. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to your daughter and grandchildren and all who knew you. Rest in Peace sweet man.
Love,
Linda
Linda Antico
Family Friend
June 4, 2020
Our sympathies to the family.
Guy & Simonne Girouard
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved