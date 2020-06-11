Mr. Ernest B. LeBlanc, of Waltham, died on June 3, 2020 in Newton Wellesley Hospital. He was 85 years old. Ernie was born in Memramcook, New Brunswick on April 29, 1935, the son of the late Willie and Marguerite LeBlanc. He married Marie H. Breau in Canada and the pair moved to Waltham in 1960 where they would raise their three children. He was a carpenter by trade and took great pride in his craft and was a member of Local 275. He also worked as a real estate agent; his family will remember him for working long hours to provide them with whatever they needed. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time at the French American Victory Club and he always looked forward to his trips back home to Canada. He is survived by his daughter, Murielle B. LeBlanc of Stedman, North Carolina; his former wife and dear friend, Marie H. (Breau) LeBlanc of Waltham; his grandchildren, Autum Edgerton (Robert) of Niceville, Florida, Erica Douthit (Joshua) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Victoria 'Tori' Eppstein of Stedman, North Carolina and Benjamin Bagley of Forsythe, Georgia; his great-grandchildren, Dominic and Derek Edgerton and Luzie Douthit; his sister, Jacqueline Gould of Waltham and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the father of the late Bryan M. LeBlanc and Ernest W. LeBlanc and brother of the late Gordon LeBlanc. Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.