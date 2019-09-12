|
Mr. Ernest J. Rogers, of Boston, formerly of Waltham and Cambridge, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in The Sherrill House, Boston. He was 92. Ernie was born in Cambridge on February 8, 1927, the son of the late Jeremiah and Lillian (Corbett) Rogers. He had served with the U.S. Army during World War Two. On April 20, 1950 he married M. Helen Hennessy in St. Mary's Church in Cambridge where the pair lived for a time before settling in Waltham in 1963. He was the former proprietor of EJ's Liquors in Watertown and prior to that he had worked at Polaroid in Waltham. He was the beloved husband of the late M. Helen (Hennessy) Rogers and is survived by his children, Elaine Bergeron of The Villages, Florida, Ernest D. Rogers of Lexington, Mark D. Rogers (Debra DellaCamera) of Lincoln, Janis M. Berry (Richard Vaccarello) of Plymouth, Tracy Rogers of Burlington and Rev. Timothy J. Rogers of Dorchester; his grandchildren, Melanie Sullivan, Christopher Rogers, Shoshanna Bergeron, Scott Rogers, Jonathan Berry and Sophia DellaCamera Rogers; his great-grandchildren, Kirsten Cormier, Ronan and Haley Sullivan and Madison Civian and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Evelyn Malia, Lillian Shea, Catherine McGowan, Joseph Rogers, Edward Rogers and George Rogers. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, September 5th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint John's Episcopal Church, 322 South Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019