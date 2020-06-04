Ernest Parrella, age 95 of Waltham, passed away on May 19, 2020. Devoted husband of 71 years to Angelina (Mobilia) Parrella. Beloved son of the late Albino & Palmina (Porretta) Parrella. Loving father of Donald Parrella & his wife Debra, Gary Parrella & his wife Marian and David Parrella & former daughter-in-law Lorri Shea-Parrella. Cherished grandfather of Danene Cronin & her husband Dan, Tiffany Crooker & her husband Bill, Krystal Osika & her husband Scott, Kevin Parrella & his wife Natalia, Alex Parrella, Derek Parrella & his fiance Nicki, Shana Parrella & her partner Abner, Kellie Parrella and 9 great grand children. Dear brother of Alfred Parrella and the late Esther Ziino, Marguerite Coyer and Olga Falone. Ernest was president of "Parrella and Sons Inc." from 1950 until it's closing in 1994. He was a proud Army veteran who served in WWII. Ernest's real love was music. He was a jazz drummer and played at many weddings and social events on weekends, in and around greater Boston. After his retirement at the age of 70 he took up golf and could be found at Sandy Burr Country Club 4 to 5 mornings a week. All are welcome to gather for a graveside service at 11 AM on Tuesday June 2, 2020 with Army Honors in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair if you would like. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: altham Public Schools Music Dept., Attn: Business Office, 617 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA 02452.



