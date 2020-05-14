|
Mrs. Ethel M. (Walsh) Bearisto, of Waltham, died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was 94. Ethel was born in Cambridge on August 4, 1925 to the late Leon and Mabel (Martin) Walsh. Raised in Arlington, she was a graduate of Arlington High School. In 1948 she married World War II United States Army veteran and former POW William E. "Bill" Bearisto. Three years later the couple moved to Waltham where they raised their family and became lifelong members of Our Lady's Parish. Ethel and Bill owned and operated Ace Service, Inc., a family run food equipment service company in Needham. Ethel ran the office and Bill ran the shop and the crews and were later joined by their son Paul and daughter Mabel operating the business. In 1963 they were founding members of the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association where they made many lifelong friends in their field. Ethel loved to travel. She and Bill took journeys near and far . . . across the United States, to Europe and across the oceans while cruising. Many of their trips included fellow members of the American Ex-Prisoners of War Association where Bill and his fellow vets found support and understanding and Ethel and the other spouses offered their unconditional love. They made a great pair. In addition to her beloved husband of seventy-two years, Bill, she leaves her children, Robert Bearisto of Williamsburg, Virginia, Paul Bearisto of Chelmsford and Mabel Jannini (John) of Sharon; her brother, Al Walsh of Baltimore, Maryland; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Ethel was also the sister of the late James, George, and Thomas Walsh. Funeral services and burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. The date and time of a Memorial Mass to be celebrated in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020