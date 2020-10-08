To Valerie and Deb and Family,



I learned today of the passing of your Mom. I'm so sorry for the loss you are experiencing.



Aunt Ethel will be one of the people in my early life who will always be remembered fondly. Not just because she was my Aunt, married to my Dad's brother, not because she was also my nearby neighbor in Lakeview in Waltham, but simply because she was who she was -- a sweet, warm, cheerful, honest and truthful woman, a pleasure to be with.



Though many years have passed since I moved away and we lost contact, she will forever be held in my heart as a positive person who added brightness to my life for so many years. May the memories of her you hold in your hearts help to ease the pain of her passing.



With love and sympathy,

Your cousin Barbara

Barbara Bonica Cooper

Family