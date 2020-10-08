Mrs. Ethel M. (Foy) Bonica, of Waltham, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. She was 96. Ethel was born in Somerville on April 4, 1924 to the late Ethel (Pollard) and Earl Clifford Foy. Educated in Somerville, she had worked for the Raytheon Company and later at Unitrode in Watertown until her retirement in 1979. She was an active member of Lakeview Congregational Church in Waltham and spent many happy summers at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire with her family. Ethel also enjoyed gardening and adorning her family in beautiful knit and crocheted creations. Ethel was predeceased in death by her husband, the late Leonard A. Bonica and her brothers, Arthur, Earl, Robert, and James Foy, and her sisters, Marion Lacey and Peggy Randall. She leaves her children, Valerie J. McGonigle (John), and Debra A. Bonica, all of Waltham, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ethel's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), Waltham from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th and again on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts, 02241. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.