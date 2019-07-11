Home

Evelyn M. Knox

| Mrs. Evelyn M. (Cherelli) Knox, of Waltham, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Saint Patrick's Manor, Framingham. She was 91. Evelyn was born and raised in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Angelo and Ida (Molasky) Cherelli, and moved to Waltham shortly after her 1957 marriage to Charles J. Knox. They became lifelong residents in Our Lady's Parish where Charlie was a longtime usher and Evelyn used her knitting talents to fill the tables at fundraisers for the church and the school. The couple enjoyed thirty years together before Charlie's death in December, 1987. She leaves her children, Charles J. Knox of Brookfield, Elaine Martin (John) of Wilmington and Gregory M. Knox (Carole) of Framingham; her grandchildren, Jaime Levesque (Nathan), Jacqueline Moody (David), Jessica Taylor, Kelly Tramontozzi (Steven), Lisa Knox and Erin Knox; her great-grandchildren, Eleanor Moody and Liam Taylor; her brother, Leonard Cherilli of Arlington and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was also a sister of the late Frances Gabarick, Napoleon Cherelli and Loretta DiBacco. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, July 6th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. To offer condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019
