Mrs. Flora (Leger) Clancy, of Waltham, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, her 102nd birthday. Flora was born in Fitchburg, a daughter of the late Napoleon and Emma (Landry) Leger and was raised in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. She moved to Waltham in 1946 where she went to work at the Waltham Watch Factory before her marriage to Waltham native John J. Clancy who died in February, 1992. She leaves her children, Sheila A. Clancy of Waltham and Maureen J. Clancy of Nashua, New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews. Flora was also a sister of the late Yvon, Ernest, Francis, Adris, Alyre and Edward Leger, Evelyn Seretto and Helen Brown. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, July 10th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham. Burial followed in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019