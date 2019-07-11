Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Ave.
Bourne, MA
Flora Clancy Obituary
Mrs. Flora (Leger) Clancy, of Waltham, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, her 102nd birthday. Flora was born in Fitchburg, a daughter of the late Napoleon and Emma (Landry) Leger and was raised in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. She moved to Waltham in 1946 where she went to work at the Waltham Watch Factory before her marriage to Waltham native John J. Clancy who died in February, 1992. She leaves her children, Sheila A. Clancy of Waltham and Maureen J. Clancy of Nashua, New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews. Flora was also a sister of the late Yvon, Ernest, Francis, Adris, Alyre and Edward Leger, Evelyn Seretto and Helen Brown. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, July 10th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham. Burial followed in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019
