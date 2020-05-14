|
Mrs. Florence B. DiGiovine, of Waltham, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 83 years old. Florence was born in Watertown on July 17, 1936, the daughter of the late John and Bridget (Neary) McEllin. She was a graduate of Saint Patrick's High School in Watertown. Until her retirement she had worked as a technical buyer for Instrumentation Laboratories. Florence loved her family, the church and the Boston Red Sox. She loved to cook and sing and be with all her family. She felt St. Judes was one of the most beautiful places she had ever seen. Afflicted with illness she spent her final years at Marist Hill nursing facility. Confined to her bed from her illness she was still the life of the party. Always singing and welcoming anyone who ventured by her room to come in and greet them as a friend. She learned how to use a mobile phone to send text messages to her friends and family and to follow the schedule and box scores for the Red Sox. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiGiovine and is survived by her children, Arthur S. DiGiovine (Carolyn) of Waltham, Patricia C. Lyons (Michael) of Waltham and Phyllis B. Moniz (Michael) of Waltham; her grandchildren, Michael McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Kathryn McGrath, Kristen DiGiovine, Maria Shea (William), Robert DiGiovine, Jennifer Repp (Joseph), Anna Scavone (Stephen) and Julie Saldarriaga (Stephen); her great-grandchildren, Angelo Scavone, Emily Shea, Cameron Shea, Levi Repp and Vivienne Saldarriaga; her son-in-law Timothy McGrath and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. She was the mother of the late Carol A. McGrath and sister of the late John McEllin, Joseph McEllin, Mary Iodice, Elizabeth McEllin, Theresa Fahey and Helen Carrigg. Funeral services and burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown will be private. Florence's family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at a time and date to be announced in Saint Jude Church, Waltham. In lieu of flowers please honor Florence's memory with a donation to Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro, c/o Archdiocese of Boston, 2121 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135. Fr. Kwang and Fr. Castro voluntarily live in isolation during this pandemic to protect their brother priests, they themselves can provide sacraments exclusively to victims of COVID. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020