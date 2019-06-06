|
|
Mrs. Fortini "Tee-Fee" (Economos) Skaltsis, of Waltham, formerly of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was 97. Tee-Fee was born in Saco, Maine on September 7, 1921 to Efthimios "Tom" and Georgia (Gregorakos) Economos, both natives of Greece. She moved as a child with her family to Rollinsford, New Hampshire and grew up in Salmon Falls, now 'downtown' Rollinsford, the fourth of six children. She was a lifetime member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover, New Hampshire. Tee-Fee went to school at Franklin Grammar School and Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine. After graduating from high school she went to the New Hampshire School of Beauty and spent the next forty years as a beautician and hairdresser as the proprietor of Tee-Fee's Beauty Salon in Rollinsford. She lived in Rollinsford all her life before moving to Waltham two years ago to live with her daughter, Deb. At home in Rollinsford Tee-Fee enjoyed gardening and while she kept a bountiful vegetable garden she loved flowers and blossoming trees. Her Rhododendrons were always a town favorite when in bloom. When the snow kept her inside she loved to knit, crochet and sew. The wife of the late Demetrios "Jimmy" Skaltsis, Tee-Fee leaves her daughter, Debra Skaltsis of Walth- am and her grand-cat, Vasiliki, aka Kiki; her sister, Jennie Knight of Rollinsford, New Hampshire; her sister-in-law, Diana Skaltsis of Durham, North Carolina and nieces, nephews and cousins including her niece Pat Fogerty and her husband, Richard, of Rollinsford, New Hampshire. Tee-Fee was also a sister of the late Lewis Economos, George Economos, Demetrios "Jim" Economos and Anthony "Tony" Economos. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, June 1st, in Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston . Burial will take place in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford, New Hampshire on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend the Saturday service it can be viewed at www.stdemetri osweston.org/livestream. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central Street, Natick, MA 01760 or to the Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435, Waltham, MA 02454-1435. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019