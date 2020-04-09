|
|
Frances A. Lunny of Waltham, died on Wednesday, April, 1, 2020 at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham. She was 94. Frances was born in Waltham on October 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Thomas and Adeline (Whitney) Lunny. Raised in Waltham, she had many fond memories of her childhood, including her days at Saint Charles School where her faith was fostered by the devoted Sisters of Saint Joseph that taught her. There, she solidified close and friendly relationships with them that would last her a lifetime. From there she went to Waltham High where she graduated in 1945. Fran lived in Watertown for more than fifteen years before moving back to Waltham. Fran's dedicated work ethic began at the Waltham Watch Factory, where she began working in 1946 after graduating from Waltham High School. After the factory's closing she went on to work in electronics manufacturing for Panametrics/Olympus NDT until her retirement after more than thirty years of service. Fran cherished her work and considered her coworkers her family. She was also an avid golfer and loved going on outings with her lifelong best friend, Rose Thambash, who died in 2019. Fran enjoyed family excursions to Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Wyman's Beach in Westford and to Rockport. Saturday night cards games and also travel to Canada, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Florida and Kentucky and creating many happy memories. In addition she was an accomplished water color painter; she delighted family and friends with her beautiful creations. Fran's talent extended in many ways and will always be remembered an admired for her light hearted humor, creativity, and radiant smile. In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Lunny. She leaves her dear friends, Christine Gately of Sandwich and Geraldine Bonanno of Waltham and their families and the extended Thambash family who considered her a "dear auntie." Funeral services are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Frances' loved ones will gather for services and burial in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020