Mrs. Frances I. Connors died on April 9, 2020 at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Needham. She was 71 years old. Fran was born on March 6, 1949 in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Roger D. and Dorothy L. (Aker) Holt. She was raised in Newton and married the love of her life, Mr. Francis J. Connors. She had lived in Newton and Attleboro before moving to Waltham in September of 2000. Frances worked in the kitchen for Morrison Health Care for many years prior to her retirement. Fran leaves her beloved husband, Francis, and her brother, Nelson R. Holt of Burlington. Due to the ongoing and ever - developing health crisis around the world and in our community, funeral services were private.
