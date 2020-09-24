Frances Ruth Paolini, On the morning of Tuesday, August 25, 2020 the world lost a warm, caring woman. Frances Ruth Paolini passed away peacefully at Marist Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham, Massachusetts at the age of 85. She was the loving wife of Gino Paolini, stepmother to Tina Marie Paolini and grandmother to Jenny Marie Paolini.Frances, or Butchie as she was affectionately nicknamed by her father, was born the youngest of six children to Louis and Sarah Gersh on July 6, 1935 in Millis, Massachusetts. Her sisters; Ann Stone, Sylvia Goodwin and Shirley Arno, as well as her brothers; Arthur Gersh and Theodore (Teddy) Gersh along with her parents and her Bobbe Rose Schuster preceded her in death. Gino and Butchie were married for 47 years. Over the years they enjoyed going to dances, visiting friends at home and in New Hampshire and Southern Maine. She loved eating the delicious meals Gino cooked for her and going out to eat at a Chinese buffet and the Chateau. However, Butchie's favorite food was Hershey Kisses which she kept beside her by the bagful! In her professional life she was Fran, an extremely capable, organized worker who took on many responsibilities in the workplace. She spent sixteen years working for John Donnelly & Sons, Inc., an Advertising Agency in Boston and sixteen years at Raytheon in Waltham. In her capacity as Secretary or Administrative Assistant Fran was the "go to person," doing everything from answering the phone and typing to booking company trips and organizing meetings. The executives knew they could depend on her. The position Fran treasured was the sixteen years she spent volunteering as the Secretary/Treasurer at Wheels of Happiness, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of developmentally disabled men and women. This was her second home where she did her best to enrich the lives of, as she would say "my kids." Fran organized dances at the Moose, outings around the area and much enjoyed overnight trips to Lake George for her kids. She even formed a bowling league for them. She loved her kids and they loved her. Over the years she kept in touch with many of them not forgetting their birthdays or Christmas. Along with her immediate family, Butchie is survived by several nieces and nephews and dear friends who will miss her. Whether she was referred to as Frances, Fran or Butchie in each of her roles in life, she touched the hearts of many people. Shalom, Butchie although you are not here physically, your spirit and love will live on in our hearts. A burial service officiated by Rabbi Margie Klein Ronkin was held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mt. Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Donations in her memory may be sent to Opportunities for Inclusion at 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453.



