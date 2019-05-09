|
Mr. Francis J. Brissenden, Jr., of Waltham, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with his family at his side in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 78. Frank was born in Boston on April 23, 1941, a son of the late Francis and Jean (Kordgis) Brissenden. Raised in Dorchester he had been a Waltham resident for more than forty years. He was a graduate of English High School in Boston and had been the longtime Drum Major for Saint Kevin Emerald Knights Drum and Bugle Corps, a well-known and award winning marching band from Dorchester. During the early years of the Vietnam War Frank served with the United States Marine Corps. Frank worked for a number of years as an electrical engineer for the Codex Corporation before becoming a realtor with Coleman and Sons in Waltham. In his later years he worked at Home Depot in Waltham where his friendly nature endeared him to customers and co-workers. His greatest joy came when in the company of his grandchildren and in the simple task of tending his summer garden. He leaves his children, Lisa J. Studley (John) of Framingham, John F. Brissenden (Kimberly) of Framingham and Paul M. Brissenden (Ashley) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Jillian and Grace Studley, Matthew, James and Ryan Brissenden and due this month, baby Emma Brissenden; his former wife, Mary E. 'Dee' (Rogers) Brissenden of Waltham; his siblings, John Brissenden and Ronald Brissenden, both of Quincy and Robert Brissenden (Joanne) of Brockton and many nieces and nephews including his godchild, David Brissenden. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, May 7th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019