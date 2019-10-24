|
|
Mr. Frank D. Taddeo, of Waltham, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Stanley Tippett Hospice Home in Needham. He was 86. Frank was born in Newton on January 1, 1933, a son of the late Lucas and Concetta (Giacci) Taddeo, and was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School. After that he joined the United States Army where he served as a combat medic during the Korean War. On October 11, 1958 he married his sweetheart, Watertown native Evelyn E. Caldaroni, in Saint Patrick's Church. The pair lived in Natick for a time before moving to Watertown where they lived for twenty-five years until a final move in 1996 brought them to Waltham. Before his retirement he had worked as a furniture salesman for Jordan Marsh for over 27 years. Frank's good sense of humor and affable demeanor and extensive product knowledge suited him perfectly for the job. He was a longtime member of Nonantum American Legion Post 440 and the in Waltham. Frank's faith sustained him throughout his life. He was a longtime member of Saint Mary's Parish in Waltham and when illness prevented him from attending daily Mass he became a devout follower of Catholic TV where he watched the Mass and prayed the Rosary daily. Frank had a great sense of humor and busied himself with activities he loved . . . playing chess, especially on holidays with his daughter Lisa . . . dancing on Wednesday's at Mosely's on The Charles and on Friday's at the French Club . . . listening to classical and opera music . . . and vacations to Poland Springs in Maine or to the home of his ancestors, Italy. The beloved husband of the late Evelyn E. (Caldaroni) Taddeo, he leaves his children, Stephen F. Taddeo (Maureen) and Lisa E. Taddeo, all of Waltham; his sisters, Anna Piana of Canton, Mary Wise of Hopkinton, Rita Taddeo of Ludlow and Rose Taddeo of Newton and many nieces and nephews. Frank was also a brother of the late Lucas Taddeo, Yolanda Ferolito, Dora, Alfred and Mario Taddeo. Family and friends will honor and remember Frank's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, Waltham or to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Boston. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019