Gail M. Mulrain, 74, of Hull, MA, passed peacefully on September 27, 2019 in South Shore Hospital, Weymouth. Gail was born in Waltham on July 20, 1945. She worked for Polaroid Corporation for over 30 years and later worked as a technician at Newton Wellesley Hospital part time until retirement. She loved being by the ocean, and enjoyed walking on the beach collecting shells. She enjoyed skiing, reading and was a student pilot. She is survived by a brother, Thomas Mulrain of Burlington, MA, her nieces and nephews, Christine Dubois, Kenny Dubois, Janet Wright, Debbie Mulrain, and Christopher Mulrain. Gail was especially close to her aunts, Penny Mulrain of Florida, and the late Pat Baker, Geraldine Abramo, and Corinne Jome. She is also survived by her longtime loving friend, Lee Tanguay of Wrentham, and many cousins and friends. She was the sister of the late Joyce Dubois. There will be a celebration of her life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, 487 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045 or hsar.org.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019