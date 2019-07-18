Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary J. Carroll Obituary
Mr. Gary J. Carroll, of Waltham, died on Tuesday July 9, 2019 in Newton Wellesley Hospital. He was 55. Gary was born in Waltham on April 19, 1964, a son of Linda M. (Mogan) Carroll of Waltham and the late Richard H. Carroll. He was a graduate of Waltham Vocational High School and had been a lifelong resident of the city. He was a talented carpenter and in his spare time loved riding his Harley-Davidson. Gary had played baseball, football and hockey growing up and was a committed fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. And around the house his passion for rock-n-roll could be heard from every room. Besides his mother, Linda, he is survived by his fianc, Kelly Wade; his children, Michele Mandozzi and Angela Carroll; his brother, Richard Carroll, Jr. and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 16th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Following cremation burial will take place at a later date in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now