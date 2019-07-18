|
Mr. Gary J. Carroll, of Waltham, died on Tuesday July 9, 2019 in Newton Wellesley Hospital. He was 55. Gary was born in Waltham on April 19, 1964, a son of Linda M. (Mogan) Carroll of Waltham and the late Richard H. Carroll. He was a graduate of Waltham Vocational High School and had been a lifelong resident of the city. He was a talented carpenter and in his spare time loved riding his Harley-Davidson. Gary had played baseball, football and hockey growing up and was a committed fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. And around the house his passion for rock-n-roll could be heard from every room. Besides his mother, Linda, he is survived by his fianc, Kelly Wade; his children, Michele Mandozzi and Angela Carroll; his brother, Richard Carroll, Jr. and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, July 16th, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Following cremation burial will take place at a later date in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019