George R. 'Bobby'" Comeau of Topsfield formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully Friday evening February 28th, 2020 with his devoted & loving daughters by his side in the Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield at the age of 87. Born on April 10, 1932 in East Boston; son of the late George R. Comeau Sr. and Verna (Doucette) Comeau, George was raised and educated in East Boston. He moved to Waltham in 1962 and resided for many years before moving to Danvers in 2016. A graduate of East Boston High School, George was employed as a Tape Edger with the Serta & Slumberland Mattress Company for many years. George proudly served with the United States Navy at the beginning of the Korean War. Family was the most important aspect of his life, especially his grandchildren; he loved and cherished the moments spent at family gatherings. George enjoyed playing with family & friends in several different bowling leagues; playing in Chess Club; and in his spare time doing water aerobics at HealthPoint in Waltham. He was an active and devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish Community in Waltham; participating in numerous church activities and events. George devoted much of his spare time to helping others as a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program for Waltham seniors. He was also a huge New England Patriots fan. George was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ann (Iannuzzo) Comeau in 2007. He is survived by his devoted & loving daughters Denise M. Comeau and Lisa A. Bettencourt and her husband John; his cherished grandchildren Rachael and Anthony; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and members of the Iannuzzo Family. Dear brother of the late Claire Cisneros and Charles Comeau. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday morning March 6th at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Georges Life at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham at 10:30 a.m. Interment with United States Navy Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel on Thursday March 5th from 4 | 8 p.m. Parking attendants on duty. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Masconomet Resident Council Fund, 123 High Street, Topsfield, MA 01983 or , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020