George Thomas Cobb lll, 88, of Attleboro, formally of Waltham, died peacefully on April 1st, 2020, surrounded by his caring family. George was born in Waltham on April 25, 1931, the son of the late George T. Cobb II and Edna (Wildes) Cobb. He was raised and educated in Wayland, graduating in 1949. Following his marriage to Faith E. Jarvie, the pair settled in Waltham where they lived for 40 years and raised their family. He was proud of his 62 year marriage, his English ancestry and Truro heritage and to be the patriarch of a large, loving family. He had an accomplished career as a Tool and Die Maker and many interests. He enjoyed chess, astronomy, Boston sports, classic CB radio where he was known by the handle of "the bald eagle'. He profoundly enjoyed movies and history however; it was the many genres of music he enjoyed that he was most passionate about. He regularly listened to records, CD's and radio and frequently hummed, whistled and tapped his fingers throughout the day. George was the beloved husband of the late Faith E. (Jarvie) Cobb and father of Gail A. Lopez (Paul) of Medfield, Nancy J. Chiacchio (Robert A.) of Waltham, the late Thomas G. Cobb (Lisa) of Westford, Carol J. Ferraro (Allan Sr.) of Attleboro, Donna M. Lee (Richard) of Ashland and Cynthia F. Naugler (Chris) of Westford; his grandchildren Allison Woods (James), Michael Lopez (Amanda), Leanne Lopez, Lauren DeLeon (Pedro), Robert J. Chiacchio (Shannon), Shawn Cobb, Ryan Cobb, Brandon Cobb, Allan Jr. (AJ) Ferraro, Thomas Ferraro, David Ferraro, Matthew Muscato (Nadia), Joseph Muscato and Julie Muscato; his great-grandchildren, Anna and Owen Woods, Anthony and Elizabeth DeLeon, Katherine and Robert W. Chiacchio, Lucas and Noelle Muscato; his sisters, Priscilla Yantiss of Southwick, Bonnie Cunningham of Hubbardston, Barbara Urbanik of Rangely, CO, and the late Patricia Cobb of Utah; sister-in-law Carol Cobb (Ronald) of Ludlow and many Jarvie Family members, nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and community, group gatherings and flowers are unavailable at this time. With concern for the people whom they love, George's family will gather in private at Joyce Funeral Home and burial at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to: Attleboro Music Parent Association www.charitynavigator.org or AMPA/Attleboro High School Rathbun Willard Drive, Attleboro, Ma. 02703 also Boston Symphony Orchestra-Gifts in honor or in memory may be made in the following ways:Online / By Mail / By phone: visit www.bso.org/Forms/Donation To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020