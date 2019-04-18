|
Georgina Cormier lived her faith each day of her eighty-nine years. Perhaps she knew that without faith nothing was possible but with itnothing was impossible! Almost a year later Georgina was reunited with her husband of 70 years, Laurie J. Cormier who died April 26, 2018. She died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a period of failing health at the Atrium at Drum Hill in Chelmsford. Born on January 3, 1930 in Cocagne, New Brunswick, Canada she was a daughter of the late Alderic and Anita (Cormier) Melanson. Raised and educated in New Brunswick she married Laurie in July of 1947 and they moved to the States in 1961 settling in Waltham. Longtime residents they transitioned to the Atrium Assisted Living in Chelmsford 2017. Georgina made their house a home. It was filled with loveand discipline.and faith.and hugs that lasted long after she let go. The kitchen was often busy with baking sheets where she'd meticulously prepare her signature and sought after pancakes, apple dumplings and breads. In later years she kept her mind active with on-going games of scrabble played with family and friends. A founding member of Mount Hope Church in Belmont the Bible is the book she read from the most and trusted in its readings, passages and messages. In addition to her husband, Laurie she is predeceased by all her siblings, Minnie Robichaud, Florence Cormier, Ernestine, Ernest, Edgar, Leonard, Gerald, Joseph and Ronald Melanson. She leaves her children, Reginald E. Cormier and his wife, Rosemai, of Estero, FL, Robert H. Cormier (Cathy) of North Scituate, RI, Francis N. 'Frank' Cormier (Charlene) of Harvard and Linda DerGarabedian (Daniel) of Jersey City, NJ; her grandchildren Michelle Gaudet (Geoffery), Robert Cormier (Jill), Matthew, Daniel and Christopher Cormier (Krystal McDermott) and Jessica White (Christopher); great-grandchildren Hannah, Hunter, Haddie, Madelyn, Liam and Mallory; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Georgina's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham followed by her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to Mount Hope Christian Church, 51 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478. To view Georgina's online tribute or share a condolence please visit www.joycefuneral home.com.
