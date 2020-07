My brother and I were very fortunate to have Jerry works for us driving special needs children for several years. Jerry was our go to guy whenever we needed something done. A truly caring guy with a big heart. We considered him not only a trusted employee but a great friend. I remember my last visit to him in Mashpee he said great to see you boss! He remembered me and I will always remember him. Rest In Peace Jerry.

Bob Hardiman

Bob Hardiman

Coworker