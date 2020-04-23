|
Mr. Gerald D. "Jerry" Wall 80, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Waltham Crossings surrounded by his children. Gerald, lovingly known to family and friends as 'Jerry', was born on February 2, 1940 in Long Beach, California, a son of the late Isaac and Bertha (Wall) Wall. He graduated from Campbell High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from San Jose State University. He continued his studies at Boston University, where he attained his law degree. Jerry honorably served his country as a naval officer aboard the U.S. Destroyer Barney from 1963 to 1967, and it was during this time that he met Norfolk, Virginia native Barbara S. 'Bobbi' Shanks. The two married in 1966 and the following year moved to MA. where they made Lexington their home for over twenty years before moving to Waltham in 2013. They shared fifty happy years together before Bobbi's death on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. A man of many interests, he was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed folk music, eating food from all parts of the world, spending time with his family, and Dunkin' Donuts coffee. His true passion however was immigration law, which provided low income immigrants facing deportation legal aid in attaining permanent legal status in the United States. Jerry was a respected senior attorney for Greater Boston Legal Services where he had practiced law for forty-six years until his passing. Jerry also served as a clinic supervisor at the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinic mentoring law students. His dedication to his calling was applauded when he was the well-deserved recipient of the Access to Justice Award from the Massachusetts Bar Association in 2014. Jerry truly valued his time with his coworkers, who were very much like a second family and who shared the same passion for their work. In addition to his wife, Bobbi, he was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Clemeshaw. He leaves his children, Galen C. Wall (Amy) of Waltham and Marisa R. Wall of Salem; his grandchildren, Lilliana and Julian; his niece Alchera Ayyad, also his nephew Braden Clemeshaw, his great-niece Amber Ayyad, and his great-nephews Hunter Ayyad, and Evers and Owen Clemeshaw. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world and our community, funeral services are private. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the United Way (www.unitedway.org).
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020