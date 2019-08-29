Home

Gerard L. Legere of Billerica, formerly of Chelmsford, August 20, 2019. Husband of the late Janet L. (Petrino) Legere. Father of Karen Moore and her husband William of Chelmsford, Gerard Jay Legere and his wife Diana of Millis, and Susan Legere of Newton. Brother of Helen Alagne and her husband John of Waltham, Linda Theriault of Peabody and her late husband Frank, the late Jeanette Burns and her late husband Paul, and the late Norma Riggs. Brother-in-law of Richard Petrino, Donald Petrino, Mary Petrino, and the late William Petrino. Gerry is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Eric, Devin, and Ava, and by many nieces and nephews. U.S. Navy Veteran. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington Saturday August 24 at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at www.christopher reeve.org or to at . Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
