Gisele Marie Albanna died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge held by the love of her family. She was 93. Gisele was born on January 10, 1926 in Sainte-Hlne- de-Bagot, Quebec, Canada and raised on her family farm. She was one of seven children born to the late Walter and Beatrice (Bergeron) Fleurant. Following her Mothers' untimely passing when she was 14 years old, Gisele became the matriarch of her family. She worked tirelessly on the farm and helped raise many of her siblings until 1947, when she married Frank Godbout. Together, they immigrated to the United States in 1948. Only speaking French, she was tasked with learning the English language which was mainly self-taught. She had 5 children, all girls, with Frank and resided in Cambridge. Following Frank's passing, Gisele later married Sam H. Albanna. They were blessed with 2 more children and resided in Waltham for over 46 years. Throughout her life, Gisele prioritized and held in most special regard both her family and her faith. Her religion was nurtured through daily prayer, the rosary, and attendance of Mass. The love and devotion she had for her large family was both steady and unwavering. Her doors and arms were always open to welcome anyone that visited, always available to lend an ear or offer advice. She was happiest when the house was full and the dining room table was elbow to elbow. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals for her family to enjoy. Gisele was a successful realtor with Colonial Real Estate in Waltham, always entrepreneurial. She spent an earlier career as a hairdresser. Never one to turn down a game of Bingo, Gisele made time to visit many Bingo Halls throughout her travels. She often clenched the jackpot; luck was certainly on her side. She enjoyed playing various card games with family and friends, cruising, solving the daily newspaper crossword, feeding and watching her birds, tending her plants and gardening, Ballroom dancing in earlier days, watching her daytime and game shows, spending countless hours making phone calls connecting with family afar, wintering in Hallandale, Florida, and vacationing to her native Canada. She was very content and happy living life to the fullest. Gisele is predeceased by her first husband, Frank Godbout; her daughter, Nancy Godbout and siblings, Paul, Armand, Gilles, Marcel and Rejean Fleurant as well as her beloved younger sister Doris Cote. In addition to her husband Sam, she leaves her six children, Shirley B. Wood of Lawrence, Denise K. Godbout of Cambridge, Marilyn G. Hyatt of Methuen, Doris Godbout of Framingham, Marc E. Albanna of Waltham, Dr. Laurie A. Rosato and her husband, Dr. Richard J. of Concord, New Hampshire; her 14 grandchildren; Lisa Wood, Carol-Ann Agustin (Peter), George Wood, Brian Godbout, Maranda White (Daniel), Jeannine Anderson (Kevin), Jay Benigno (Amy), Anthony Benigno (Laura), Valerie Fasano (Joe), Matthew Albanna, Andrew Albanna, Richard Rosato, Colin Rosato and Madison Rosato; her 16 great- grandchildren; Steven, Fred, Maggie, William, Dylan, Cole, Killian, Sayde, Arianna, Samuel, Kevin, Curtis, Katie, Rosario, Abigail and Elinor and her 6 great-great-grandchildren; Rachel, Nicholas, Thomas, Lucas, Hendrix and Haydn; also including her dearest cousin and life-long best friend Carmen Tessier (Leo) as well as many nieces and nephews. Gisele will be remembered as a bright shining light. She lit up every room with her presence. Family and friends will honor and remember Gisele's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, October 27th from 3 to 6 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. www.joycefuneralhome. com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019