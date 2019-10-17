|
Mrs. Gloria E. (Saenger) Grumney, died peacefully in her daughter's Southborough home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Formerly a resident of Waltham for over 50 years. She was 88. Gloria was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Evelyn M. (Beck) Saenger. She was raised and educated in Lakewood, Ohio and at the age of 19 had moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she would graduate from St. Petersburg Junior College. Until her retirement she had worked as a library media aide in the Waltham Public School System for almost 30 years. She was also an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington for over 50 years. She was the wife of the late Forest W. Grumney and is survived by her children, Katheryn Henry- Sexton of California, Anne Marie Grumney-Janusz of Ohio, Pamela Branchaud of Southborough Mass and Wayne Grumney of Florida. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in St. Paul Evangelical Church, 929 Concord Turnpike, Arlington.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019