|
|
Grace (Austin) Johnson, 80 December 22, 1939 - April 18, 2020 of North Port, FL formally of Sandown, NH passed away peacefully on 4/18/20. Funeral arrangements by National Cremation and Burial Society. Grace was survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Howard R. Johnson and her 3 children, Robin Lacerenza (James), Richard Johnson (Chan) and Holly Urfer (David). Grace was a successful Realtor in NH and in Florida until her retirement. Grace loved spending time with her family and friends. She was always smiling, giggling, generous and always making those around her feel welcome. Grace will always remain close in our hearts. Grace is a loving grandmother to 4 grandsons, and 1 great grandson and she will truly be missed. Grace was also predeceased by her twin sister, Ellen Austin Sullivan (2019) and her sister, Patricia Austin Pizza (2018). Grace & her sisters grew up in Waltham, MA Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to The in memory of Grace. act.alz.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020