Gregg Schoener of Waltham, passed away peacefully Friday September 11th, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice
Home in Lincoln at the age of 61. Born on July 27, 1959 in Waltham; beloved son of Elaine (O'Neill) Schoener and the late William C. Schoener. Gregg was a lifelong resident of Waltham. A graduate of Waltham High School with the Class of 1977, Gregg continued his education at the University of Massachusetts. He had been employed with the City of Waltham Building Department as a Senior Building Inspector for over 33 years. While in high school, Gregg was an accomplished and exceptional athlete. He won both the State and the New England Wrestling Championship Titles and was inducted to the Waltham High School Hall of Fame for wrestling. Gregg was a sports enthusiast following all Boston sports teams; his knowledge of sports trivia was incredible. He had a passion for playing golf and was well known for his bold style of golf attire and fashion. He could always be found on a golf course when not at work. Gregg had a great sense of humor always with a touch of sarcasm. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends; he especially enjoyed hosting Christmas Dinner each year. He lived and loved life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Gregg was predeceased by his father William C. Schoener. He is survived by his beloved mother Elaine (O'Neill) Schoener of Waltham; his devoted and loving siblings William "Bill" Schoener; Elaine "Laini" Cormier and her husband Ronald; and Brian S. Schoener and his wife Pamela DeMarco Schoener and her children Clyde and Richard Gill; and his dear aunt Geraldine "Geri" O'Neill and his uncle Stephen O'Neill. In addition he is survived by many cousins, close friends, and extended family who loved him dearly. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Gregg and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Saturday Sept. 26th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Followed by a PRIVATE Funeral Service where the family will gather to share their love and support for one another. Burial will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Gregg's memory to Care Dimensions Hospice
, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.