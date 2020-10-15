1/
Gregory G. Barron
Gregory G. Barron, of Danvers, died at Beverly Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 66 years old. Gregory was born in Woburn on October 30, 1953, the son of George W. and Mary (Farina) Barron. He honorably served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and upon his return home had worked in construction for many years until his retirement. He leaves his sister, Lisa M. Simmons of Dennis and his close friends John P. and Nancy Higgins of Waltham. Due to the ongoing health crisis in the world and in our community, funeral services are private. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
