Gregory G. Barron, of Danvers, died at Beverly Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 66 years old. Gregory was born in Woburn on October 30, 1953, the son of George W. and Mary (Farina) Barron. He honorably served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and upon his return home had worked in construction for many years until his retirement. He leaves his sister, Lisa M. Simmons of Dennis and his close friends John P. and Nancy Higgins of Waltham. Due to the ongoing health crisis in the world and in our community, funeral services are private.
.