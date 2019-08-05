|
Rev. Harold E. "Skip" LeBlanc, of Centerville, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Harbor Point in Centerville following a period of declining health. He was 83. Father LeBlanc was born in Waltham on March 6, 1936, a son of the late Edward L. and Irene M. (Demers) LeBlanc, and graduated from Saint Charles High School in Waltham and from Saint John's Seminary in Brighton. He was ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on February 2, 1961 by Richard Cardinal Cushing and the parishes he served at include Saint Ambrose in Dorchester, Saint Theresa in Revere, Saint Clement in Somerville-Medford, Immaculate Conception in East Weymouth and Saint Columbkille in Brighton. In 1990 he was appointed Pastor of Saint Joseph's Parish in Woburn where he remained until the church was closed in June, 2011 following his retirement. After that he moved to the Cape. Father LeBlanc also served as a chaplain with the United States Army National Guard for thirty years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1994. He leaves his brother, James A. LeBlanc of Osterville. Father LeBlanc was also a brother of the late Daniel C. LeBlanc. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, July 31st, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019