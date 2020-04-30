|
Helen (Cuccinello) Castellano, of Waltham, passed away peacefully at The Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham on April 25, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Avellino, Italy, as Elena Cuccinello coming to America through Ellis Island at age 5, and known later as Lena or Helen She was a long time resident of Waltham. The wife of the late Louis Castellano, the daughter of the late Frank & Julia Cuccinello. And sister of the late Adolpho and the late John Cuccinello , Doris Nigro, Josephine Gandolfo and Edith Tracey. She leaves behind her daughters Diane Marobella of Sudbury, Linda Castellano of North Weymouth and her partner Judy Botwinick, son Robert Castellano and wife Joan of Falmouth and son in law Paul Marobella Sr. Also leaves her grandchildren Paul Marobella Jr & wife Joann of Chicago, Brian Marobella and wife Julie of Sudbury., Ann & Jennifer Castellano of Falmouth. Great grandchildren Ava. Louie, Maya & Rose Marobella. And several nieces and nephews She was a long time employee of Star Market and a long time resident of Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham. A member of VFW Ladies Aux. Helen was the happiest when she was with her family and friends. At this time, a private burial will be held at the Westview Cemetery in Lexington and a service to be determined at a later date will occur. The family wishes to thank the staff of Meadow Green for their unending support, love and care given Helen these last 7 years. While the family was not able to be with her at the end of her life, she was definitely with her Meadow Green family. And for that we are grateful. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels of WALTHAM assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020