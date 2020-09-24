1/
Helen M. Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mary Bell of Waltham, passed away peacefully Saturday September 19th, 2020 at Wingate of Needham at the age of 85. Born on May 28, 1935 in Chelsea; son of the late Anthony and Helen (Patterson) Lupinski. Helen is survived by her devoted & loving brother Charles "Charlie" Lupinski. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Helen and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Followed by a Funeral Service where the family will gather to share their love and support for one another. Burial will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved