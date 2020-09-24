Helen Mary Bell of Waltham, passed away peacefully Saturday September 19th, 2020 at Wingate of Needham at the age of 85. Born on May 28, 1935 in Chelsea; son of the late Anthony and Helen (Patterson) Lupinski. Helen is survived by her devoted & loving brother Charles "Charlie" Lupinski. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Helen and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Followed by a Funeral Service where the family will gather to share their love and support for one another. Burial will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice
.