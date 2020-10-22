1/
Helga Zaino
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Helga (Griesert) Zaino, of Cambridge and formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Cadbury Commons in Cambridge. She was 87 years old. Helga was born in Berlin, Germany on October 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Kurt and Gertrud (Dell) Griesert. She was raised and educated in Germany through the height of World War II. As fate would have it, in 1955 she met a young U.S. soldier named Albert Zaino as he worked as a medic at the 279th Field Hospital in Berlin. Shortly after Albert returned home to Boston, Helga followed. The pair were wed in Watertown's Sacred Heart Church on June 20, 1958. They lived briefly in Watertown before settling in their newly built home on Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Before her retirement she had worked as a legal secretary for over 37 years at the German Consulate in Copley Square. Al and Helga shared 62 wonderful years of marriage together. They were inseparable and enjoyed travelling whenever possible. They certainly toured the globe, from Mexico to Fiji and throughout Europe, but one of their favorite destinations was Boston's North Shore. They belonged to the Gloucester Seniors Group where they enjoyed dancing and the fellowship of their many friends. Helga was selfless by nature and had a heart of gold; never having a bad word to say about anyone. She was also musically inclined and enjoyed playing her organ at home. She is survived by her beloved husband, Albert B. Zaino; her in-laws, Olimpio Zaino of Waltham and Tina Van Scoy of Centerville and their families. She also leaves a host of extended family members in Germany. She will be laid to rest privately at The Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 18, 2020
Albert,
Sorry to hear of Helga's passing. Take care.
Marion Harvey formerly of Watertown, MA & Nasua, NHt
Marion Harvey
Friend
