Henry V. Fitzgerald, of Walpole, formerly of Waltham, died on Saturday, November 1, 2020 at his home. Henry was born in Charlestown 92 years ago on November 1, 1928 to the late James and Margaret (Kelly) Fitzgerald. He was raised in Boston and was a graduate of the Columban Seminary in Silver Creek, New York. After that he attended Calvin Coolidge College in Boston and served with the United States Army. Henry enjoyed a long and successful career with American Airlines, starting out working the ramp at Logan Airport before becoming a gate agent. The longest part of his time with the airline however was as a scheduler in Boston and at their Dallas hub before his retirement. His happiest day came on June 30, 1956 when his married the love of his life, Waltham native Lucie Jeannette Chiasson at Saint Joseph's Church on Main Street. Henry and Jeannette lived in Waltham for almost twenty-five years before moving to Bedford, Texas. In retirement they lived for a time in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before moving to Spring Hill, Florida. He was an avid reader and loved watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Henry was happiest when family was close by. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Jeannette, he leaves his children, Henry V. Fitzgerald, Jr. (Donna LeBlanc) of Medford, Matthew F. Fitzgerald of Freeport, Maine, Monica M. McGilvray (Patrick) of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Ann E. Liebergen of Walpole; his daughter-in-law, Sally A. Fitzgerald of Portland, Maine; his grandchildren, Cassie, Patrick, Caitlin, and Andrew Fitzgerald, Ian and Matthew McGilvray, and Suzanne and Robert Liebergen and many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was also a brother of the late James, Robert, Francis, and Arthur Fitzgerald, Gertrude Lewis, Geraldine Shaw, and Marguerite Boyle. Family and friends will honor and remember Henry's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, November 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columban Fathers, 1902 North Calhoun Street, Columbans, Nebraska 68056 or by visiting https://columban.org/