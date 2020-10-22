Dear Womboldt Family,

Mark and I were very shocked upon hearing this sad news and we send our deepest condolences. Mark and I had the pleasure of working with Howie at Pegasystems. He was always a kind, caring and generous supervisor. He helped Mark with transitioning into a new career which was one of the best things to happen to him and us and we could not thank him enough. May he rest in peace. And may you his family find peace in your memories. He will always be with you!

Mark and Linda Dalton

