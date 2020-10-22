1/
Howard N. Womboldt
1952 - 2020
Mr. Howard N. Womboldt, of Waltham, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a two month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68. Howard was born in Waltham on April 19, 1952, the only child of the late Howard and Grace (Collura) Womboldt. Orphaned at the age of eleven Howie was raised by his mother's sister, Rosalie Buonomo and her family, in Waltham. He was a graduate of Waltham High School and after that served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, the 'Screaming Eagles', during the Vietnam War. While he was in the service he enrolled at the University of Tennessee and earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1975. After he got out of the Army Howie came home to Waltham where he got a job as the director of purchasing and facilities management for the Polaroid Corporation at their Waltham plant. Following Polaroid's closing he held the same position for Pegasystems, Inc. of Cambridge. After that, in addition to founding his facilities and purchasing consulting business, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of venturing into the food business and ran Pizza Express at Cummings Park in Woburn. Howie would tell you that his best day came on September 24, 1978 when he married Everett native Nancy A. Morelli in Immaculate Conception Church on Broadway in Everett. After living in Everett for a short time the couple moved to Waltham in 1986 where they raised their family. Time spent with his family was precious to Howie and he loved being a part of Nancy's large clan. The couple created many happy memories with lots of Disney vacations with their children. In addition Howie took up the game of golf and could be found on the links whenever the opportunity came. A year ago Howie and Nancy took a trip to Italy with friends that he recalled as 'the trip of a lifetime'. When Howie drew his last breath at Mass. General he left knowing at least three things . . . that he was loved and wanted and needed by a family that cherished him . . . and as hard as it was to say goodbye he would also tell you that he died the luckiest man on earth to have had them in his life. In addition to his wife of forty-two years, Nancy, he leaves his children, Danielle G. Womboldt (Von Hofstetter) of Chicago, Illinois and Marc A. Womboldt (Patricia Lent) of Haverhill; his grandson, Kayden A. Womboldt; his mother and father-in-law, Anthony and Doris Morelli of Everett; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony Morelli, Jr. (Rita), Albert Morelli (Angela), Richard Morelli (Katherine) and Elaine Vrooman (Brian O'Donnell) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families including his best friend, cousin, and neighbor, Joseph Buonomo (Diane) of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Howie's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday morning in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 www.heart.org or to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
OCT
23
Burial
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
October 21, 2020
To the Womboldt and Buonomo families I offer my condolences.
I met Howie at Polaroid. We worked in the Battery Division.
Howie was a wonderful guy and I enjoyed so much talking to him. He was kind, funny and had a great work ethic. He surely loved his family very much. I am sorry for your loss. Howie will always be a happy memory from our days at Polaroid.
Dini Wilson
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Dear Womboldt Family,
Mark and I were very shocked upon hearing this sad news and we send our deepest condolences. Mark and I had the pleasure of working with Howie at Pegasystems. He was always a kind, caring and generous supervisor. He helped Mark with transitioning into a new career which was one of the best things to happen to him and us and we could not thank him enough. May he rest in peace. And may you his family find peace in your memories. He will always be with you!
Mark and Linda Dalton
Linda and Mark Dalton
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Nancy,Danielle and Marc, we were shocked to hear Howie became ill and we were saddened to hear that he lost his battle with his illness, may he rest in peace
Our deepest condolences to you all, Michael and Lynda
Michael Morelli
Family
October 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Womboldt family. Howard was a great person and I enjoyed working with him and especially talking with him. He was a kind and caring person and will be missed by many.

Andrea DeNorscia
Concord Property Management
Andrea DeNorscia
Coworker
October 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 20, 2020
Truly a great guy He loved his BC football enjoyed my many conversations with him Please except my condolences to your family
Jim Perry
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
Nancy, Danielle, Marc,

It was such sad news to hear of Howie's death. A dear old friend since childhood, always a smile and great story.

I am so sorry for your loss.

Pam
Pam Feeley
Friend
October 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Womboldt and Buonomo families.

Howie was truly a good soul.
Ernie Rogers
Friend
October 19, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Howard's passing. He was my supervisor for several years at Pegasystems many years ago. He was a very easy person to deal with, and I learned a great deal while working with him. My deepest sympathy to his family.

Peter Jukovsky
Peter Jukovsky
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Dear Mr. Womboldt,

Thank you so much for giving me one of the best friends I could have ever asked for - Danielle is one of the kindest, most loving, generous people I have ever known, and that a testament to you.

I was so fortunate to have met you and spent time with you while you were alive.

Sarah
Sarah Taylor
Friend
October 19, 2020
Our entire office extends its deepest condolences. For years we had the pleasure of seeing Howard most every day at our office in Newton, and always with a warm smile -- and a good story, mostly about his family that he was so very proud of. We are so sad to hear of his passing. He will be missed by many, and in our thoughts and prayers.
Kenneth Halpern & Associates
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Mr. Womboldt,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Armed Forces. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
October 17, 2020
Fred and I want to send our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Hopefully knowing he's in heaven will lighten your hearts.
Gail Walley
Family Friend
October 18, 2020
Howie will be greatly missed. Wonderful, generous caring cousin.
Nina Light
