Mr. Howard N. Womboldt, of Waltham, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a two month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68. Howard was born in Waltham on April 19, 1952, the only child of the late Howard and Grace (Collura) Womboldt. Orphaned at the age of eleven Howie was raised by his mother's sister, Rosalie Buonomo and her family, in Waltham. He was a graduate of Waltham High School and after that served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, the 'Screaming Eagles', during the Vietnam War. While he was in the service he enrolled at the University of Tennessee and earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1975. After he got out of the Army Howie came home to Waltham where he got a job as the director of purchasing and facilities management for the Polaroid Corporation at their Waltham plant. Following Polaroid's closing he held the same position for Pegasystems, Inc. of Cambridge. After that, in addition to founding his facilities and purchasing consulting business, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of venturing into the food business and ran Pizza Express at Cummings Park in Woburn. Howie would tell you that his best day came on September 24, 1978 when he married Everett native Nancy A. Morelli in Immaculate Conception Church on Broadway in Everett. After living in Everett for a short time the couple moved to Waltham in 1986 where they raised their family. Time spent with his family was precious to Howie and he loved being a part of Nancy's large clan. The couple created many happy memories with lots of Disney vacations with their children. In addition Howie took up the game of golf and could be found on the links whenever the opportunity came. A year ago Howie and Nancy took a trip to Italy with friends that he recalled as 'the trip of a lifetime'. When Howie drew his last breath at Mass. General he left knowing at least three things . . . that he was loved and wanted and needed by a family that cherished him . . . and as hard as it was to say goodbye he would also tell you that he died the luckiest man on earth to have had them in his life. In addition to his wife of forty-two years, Nancy, he leaves his children, Danielle G. Womboldt (Von Hofstetter) of Chicago, Illinois and Marc A. Womboldt (Patricia Lent) of Haverhill; his grandson, Kayden A. Womboldt; his mother and father-in-law, Anthony and Doris Morelli of Everett; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony Morelli, Jr. (Rita), Albert Morelli (Angela), Richard Morelli (Katherine) and Elaine Vrooman (Brian O'Donnell) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families including his best friend, cousin, and neighbor, Joseph Buonomo (Diane) of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Howie's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday morning in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 www.heart.org
or to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org