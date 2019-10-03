Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Ida Uttaro, age 93, passed away peacefully at Deutsches Altenheim in West Roxbury on September 27th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Filomena DeCurtis and Luigi Della Camera, and was predeceased by her siblings John (Lillian), Ernest, and Albert (Irene). In addition to her parents and siblings, Ida is also reunited with her husband, the late Frank Uttaro, who died in 1990. Ida was born on May 31, 1926 and had been a lifelong Waltham resident. She was the executive secretary for the American Red Cross until her husband was stricken with polio in 1955. A devoted wife and mother, she cared for Frank and their three young children selflessly. Mrs. Uttaro loved her faith and gave her time and talents to her parish. She was a faithful parishioner of Saint Jude Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and gave her time to the students at Saint Jude School as a volunteer. She also cared for many people who could not aptly care for themselves. Ida was kind, dependable, and truly caring by nature. She is survived by her three children, Francis Uttaro, Linda Lee Lockwood, Lewis (Barbara) Uttaro, and her former son in law William Ward (Angela). She was the beloved grandmother of Nathaniel (Karen), Daniel, Paul (Molly), Amanda Lanzetta (William), Lauren (Katherine), Jennifer, Justin Ward, and Robert (Jenee). She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ida's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, October 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
