Irene M. Methot, of Cambridge and formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on November 10, 2020 in Sancta Maria Nursing Facility. She was 70 years old. Irene was born in Waltham on July 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Francois and Ida (Bourque) Methot. She was a 1968 graduate of Waltham High School and until her retirement had worked at Newton-Waltham Bank which later became BayBank. She loved to travel and she and her sister, Rita, were happy to have been able to see the world together. She is survived by her siblings, Cecile M. Scheufele and her husband, John, of Waltham, Claire Polny of Holliston, and Rita M. Methot of Cambridge and also leaves several nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial was be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
