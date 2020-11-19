I remember many great times over my cousins house. My favorite was When the family would come to visit we would all gather at Irene's house. There was singing, dancing and storytelling. I loved going over because

I knew I was going to have a wonderful time. Irene loved to travel and when I was going on my first trip I went over to her house and she helped me plan my trip.....I was impressed with her pictures.....

Irene was the youngest so she always had that special spot with all her sisters....she will be missed....rest in peace Irene...

Bernadette Bourque

Family