Irene M. Methot
1950 - 2020
Irene M. Methot, of Cambridge and formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on November 10, 2020 in Sancta Maria Nursing Facility. She was 70 years old. Irene was born in Waltham on July 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Francois and Ida (Bourque) Methot. She was a 1968 graduate of Waltham High School and until her retirement had worked at Newton-Waltham Bank which later became BayBank. She loved to travel and she and her sister, Rita, were happy to have been able to see the world together. She is survived by her siblings, Cecile M. Scheufele and her husband, John, of Waltham, Claire Polny of Holliston, and Rita M. Methot of Cambridge and also leaves several nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham. Burial was be private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
November 17, 2020
I have fond memories of Irene from Saint Pierre School. She was such a cute little girl with pretty ringlets! My condolences to the family.
Doreen LeBlanc
Friend
November 17, 2020
I have wonderful memories of Irene and the Methot family and gatherings in Waltham with the Methots and Berard families.

I especially miss the wonderful Methot Family picnics in the summer and visiting with Irene and Rita and Cecile and John and Clair.

Liliane Berard Groux
Liliane(Berard) and Tom Groux
Family
November 16, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Blair Polny
November 16, 2020
I remember many great times over my cousins house. My favorite was When the family would come to visit we would all gather at Irene's house. There was singing, dancing and storytelling. I loved going over because
I knew I was going to have a wonderful time. Irene loved to travel and when I was going on my first trip I went over to her house and she helped me plan my trip.....I was impressed with her pictures.....
Irene was the youngest so she always had that special spot with all her sisters....she will be missed....rest in peace Irene...
Bernadette Bourque
Family
