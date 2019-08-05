|
r. Irving Pete Connolly, of Waltham, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his summer home in Hampton, New Hampshire following a period of declining health. He was 88. Pete was born in Waltham, a son of the late Peter J. and Alice M. (Pouliot) Connolly, and had been a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Waltham High School and after that served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a baseball standout in high school and on his Air Force teams. When he got out of the service he earned his bachelors degree at Boston University before he joined his father as a painting contractor. Pete grew the business into a successful enterprise where many customers became lifelong friends. His quiet professional demeanor and extraordinary skill earned widespread respect and admiration. Pete and his wife Claire were expert dancers and longtime members of Marge Gallaghers Waltham Ballroom Dance Club and Saint Josephs Couples Club. He also belonged to the Joseph F. Hill American Legion Post No. 156 in Waltham and the , Division 14 in Waltham. He leaves his beloved wife of sixty years, Claire M. (Kennedy) Connolly; his children, Peter J. Connolly of Carlisle and Kathleen M. McClemmy of San Juan Capistrano, California and his grandchildren, Sean T. and Patrick P. McClemmy and Paul J. Connolly. Family and friends will honor and remember Petes life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, July 31st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Steve Hinds Veterans Scholarship Program, c/o Meadowbrook School of Weston, 10 Farm Road, Weston, MA 02493. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019