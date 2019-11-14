|
Retired Waltham Police Lieutenant J. Edward Gaudet, of Lexington, died at home on Friday, November 1, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was 91. Ed was born in Waltham on February 18, 1928, a son of the late Marcel and Sarah (Cormier) Gaudet. After graduating from Waltham High School he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 where he served aboard the USS Maryland. Ed stayed in the Navy Reserve until 1956. After the war he returned home where he began working at the Raytheon Company until he was hired by the Waltham Police Department. He began his police career in 1954 as a reserve officer and was made a permanent officer in May of 1955. He retired in July, 1986 as a lieutenant and had also served the department as a court prosecutor. He was devoted to his job and his community and was proud that, among many other things, he helped deliver five babies during his long career. He was a longtime member of the French American Victory Club and the Joseph F. Hill American Legion Post 156, both in Waltham. He helped form a city hockey league club called the Bleachery Blades. Along with Cam Leger, Ed founded the Waltham Wings, a team in the local women's hockey league that won the National Championship in 1985. He was a huge Boston sports fan and supported each of the four major teams. In retirement he enjoyed spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida and traveling the world with his wife, Yvonne. He was a dedicated and loving grandfather to Nicole and his world centered on his devotion to his family and his career. His passions also included coaching and playing hockey, golfing, singing, dancing and being the overall life of the party. There was never an event where Ed wasn't holding the microphone or cutting up the dance floor. He was the husband of the late Yvonne M. (Brouillette) (Tashjian) Gaudet and the late Grace H. (McNeill) Gaudet, father of the late Diane M. Skarbek and a brother of the late Dorothy Chiasson Hayes, Ralph Gaudet, Kathleen "Kay" O'Neil, Louise Brandt and Yvonne Cannon. Ed leaves his granddaughter, Nicole M. Skarbek of Waltham, many nieces, nephews and their families and his close friends and neighbors, David and Karen Wright of Lexington. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial wa in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer concolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019