J. Laurel (Sumner) Moody, of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening November 7th, 2020 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67. Born on April 17, 1953 in Waltham; beloved daughter of Jeanne (Lloynd) Sumner and the late George H. Sumner. Laurel was a lifelong resident of Waltham. A graduate of Waltham High School with the Class of 1971; Laurel attended nursing school, worked in a daycare, but spent her life as a School Bus Driver for the children attending Waltham Public Schools. She loved her job and spent years as the Treasurer and Safety Officer for various bus companies. In her early years Laurel was an avid bowler in leagues at the Wal-Lex in Waltham; she loved to be outdoors and had been a longtime member of the Waltham Garden Club; but her greatest enjoyment and passion in life came from camping especially at Acres of the Wild in Maine. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years Richard "Dick" J. Moody Jr.; her devoted children Antonio "Tony" Soave Jr. and his wife Diana of Framingham; Damien J. Moody of Bernardston; Olivia D. Moody of Waltham; and Jesse Moody and his wife Jessica of Waltham; her cherished grandchildren Cole, Stephen, Anthony, Drew, Cameron, Alyssa and Chase; and her dear siblings Larry Sumner of Waltham; Lorne Sumner of Brewster; Lindsay Sumner of Sutton; Lyle Sumner Kelleher of Sutton and Leah Sumner of Warwick, RI. In addition she is survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family who loved her dearly. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Laurel and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal, State and local guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Thursday Nov. 12th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of Laurel's Life will conclude the service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the V.A. Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday Nov. 13th at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Laurel's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701.