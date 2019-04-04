|
On Monday, March 25, 2019, James "Kevin" Scannell of Manhattan Beach, California, died after a short illness. He was surrounded by his two loving sons and his closest friends. Kevin was a true Waltham boy. Born in Waltham on April 10, 1951 to Waltham school teacher Eleanor L. (Kelley) Scannell and Waltham firefighter James P. Scannell (both deceased), Kevin maintained his fond memories of Walt- ham all his life. From kindergarten through grade 12, Kevin attended Waltham Public Schools. In his high school yearbook, he was named Best All Around for his school involvement and popularity - and for the great talent he exhibited in basketball and theatre. In regard to theatre, Kevin was one of the founding members of The Reagle Players. As the companys first leading man, he portrayed his natural acting skills, his humor, and his deep, melodic singing voice to win the hearts of local audiences. Who can forget Kevin as Curly in Oklahoma and Billy Bigelow in Carousel? And who can forget his very first stage performance: singing White Christmas in the Class of 69 Senior Talent Show. Kevins experience in the Regale Players ignited his passion for theatre that led to his lifelong career as a professional actor. After graduating from Boston College as a theatre major, he had a successful career on stage, on screen, and in the voice-over booth. In his retirement, Kevin enjoyed his home in Man- hattan Beach. His greatest source of pride and joy was his two sons, Jake and Riley, and his twin grandchildren, Sadie and Ronan. Kevin leaves behind the people he cared about most: his sons Jake and Riley Scannell; Jakes wife Zoe (Buda) Scannell and their children, Sadie and Ronan (all of Los Angeles); his sister, Patricia Scannell of Nashua, New Hampshire; his former wife, Wendy Lamoreaux; many Massachusetts cousins; and his always supportive friends, Sheila Becker and Al Micacchion. A Celebration of Kevins Life will be held in Sherman Oaks, California in May.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019