Mr. James R. Regan, of Waltham, died at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 74. Jim was born in Waltham on October 30, 1944, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Dryden) Regan, and was a lifelong resident. His family were among the founding members of Saint Jude Parish in 1949 and where he was a longtime lector as Sunday masses. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1962 and from Boston University four years later with a degree in computer software engineering. Possessed of an inquisitive mind he was a lifelong tinkerer, calculator and ham radio operator. Until his retirement Jim worked for the Hewlett-Packard Company and before that for Compaq Computer and for Digital Equipment Corporation. He also served with the United States Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War. Jim and his wife Raylene created many happy family memories with summer vacations to Cape Breton Island and winter vacations skiing at Sunday River in Maine. They toured almost every amusement park on the East Coast and spent a summer touring Europe. The arrival of their grandchildren brought Jim and Raylene their greatest joy. The husband of the late Raylene R. (Delaire) Regan, he leaves his children, Michelle M. Allen (Patrick) of Haverhill and Katie A. Anderson (Nicholas) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Devon and Brooke Allen and Drew and Ava Anderson and four nephews and their families. Jim as also the brother of the late Frank Regan. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, July 13th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019